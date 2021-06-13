Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNW. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth $37,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNW stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.99.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 4.89%.

In other Genworth Financial news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,809.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

