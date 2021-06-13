Gitcoin Price Up 3.1% This Week (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Gitcoin has a market cap of $147.86 million and $43.78 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for $10.41 or 0.00028899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00058645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00022662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.79 or 0.00793078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.15 or 0.08186823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00085735 BTC.

Gitcoin (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

