Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Global Payments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its stake in Global Payments by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 997,344 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Global Payments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after purchasing an additional 746,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,919,000 after purchasing an additional 479,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

NYSE:GPN opened at $193.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.47. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

