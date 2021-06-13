Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Stock Price Up 4% After Analyst Upgrade

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s stock price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Global Ship Lease traded as high as $20.23 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 2,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 503,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $739.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

