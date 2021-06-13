Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Hits $0.0074 on Exchanges

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $179,706.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00058653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00022072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.82 or 0.00789365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.62 or 0.08080105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00084742 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

