Gold Resource Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Gold Resource has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Gold Resource has a payout ratio of 85.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Gold Resource to earn $0.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Gold Resource stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $5.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GORO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Gold Resource from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Ronald Little bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $105,500 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.