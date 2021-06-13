Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Short Interest Update

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS:GARPY remained flat at $$18.33 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 900. Golden Agri-Resources has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43.

Golden Agri-Resources Company Profile

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated palm oil plantation company in China, Indonesia, India, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Plantation and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics and Others. The company offers bulk products, such as crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, palm kernel meal, olein, stearin, cocoa butter substitute, soybean oil, and soybean meal; oleo chemicals; palm oil based bio-diesel and other renewable resources based energy; and refined products, including cooking oil, margarine, shortening, butter oil substitute, and fats for end-customers, restaurants, hotels, cafÃ©s, and industrial markets.

