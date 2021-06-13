Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Short Interest Update

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
OTCMKTS:GARPY remained flat at $$18.33 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 900. Golden Agri-Resources has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43.
Golden Agri-Resources Company Profile
