Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Short Interest Down 75.2% in May

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 496,600 shares, a decline of 75.2% from the May 13th total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Golden Ocean Group stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.09. 940,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,073. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $11.18.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 7.43%.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 261.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 97,405 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 232.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,560 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 60,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOGL. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

