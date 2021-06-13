Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 1,275,224 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,243,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275,224 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.95% of Pembina Pipeline worth $151,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,893,000 after acquiring an additional 368,977 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 51,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 279,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 29,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $32.98. 572,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,629. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.39%.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.