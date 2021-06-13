Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $145.84 Million Holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,097,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114,135 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $145,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $73,000.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $199,810.38. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $479,238.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,980 shares in the company, valued at $27,174,877.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rexnord stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $51.27. The stock had a trading volume of 431,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,757. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.99. Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.