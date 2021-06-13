Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $183.37 Million Stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 179.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,307,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,617,313 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $183,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,572,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,473,467 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,567,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,527,000 after purchasing an additional 628,473 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 207,449.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,329,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324,873 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 9,816.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,943,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter worth $89,473,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BPY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BPY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. 5,272,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,715. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 16.80%.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

