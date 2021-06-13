Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,469 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $158,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NXST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

NXST traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $146.83. 410,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,268. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.10 and a one year high of $163.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $7,887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,713,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,444 shares of company stock valued at $18,468,685 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.