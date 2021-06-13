Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Short Interest Update

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 516.1% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Goldrich Mining stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 67,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,947. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05. Goldrich Mining has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

Get Goldrich Mining alerts:

Goldrich Mining Company Profile

Goldrich Mining Company, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and associated base, and precious metals. Its mineral properties include the Chandalar property consisting of 426.5 acres as twenty-one federal lode claims, one patented federal placer claim, and one patented federal mill site and 22,432 acres of unpatented State of Alaska mining claims.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Goldrich Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldrich Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.