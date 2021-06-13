Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Short Interest Update

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 516.1% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Goldrich Mining stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 67,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,947. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05. Goldrich Mining has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10.
Goldrich Mining Company Profile
