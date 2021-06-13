GravityCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $45,732.14 and approximately $51.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00056825 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00173058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00190858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.87 or 0.01135194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,422.52 or 1.00224274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,827,641 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

