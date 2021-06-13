Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE GTN.A opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.79.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

