Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GWO. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Great-West Lifeco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.45.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$36.65 on Wednesday. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$23.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a quick ratio of 21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$35.97.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4700002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.16%.

In related news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire purchased 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$333,674.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$709,370.07. Also, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings purchased 366,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$12,259,181.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 366,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,259,181.87.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

