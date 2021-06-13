Greatland Gold’s (GGP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 26 ($0.34) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Wednesday.

GGP opened at GBX 21.40 ($0.28) on Thursday. Greatland Gold has a one year low of GBX 11.40 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50). The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.11. The company has a market cap of £844.60 million and a P/E ratio of -214.00.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

