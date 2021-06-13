Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.14

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 5385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $909.02 million, a P/E ratio of -83.90 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 207,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 100,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,749.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,927 shares of company stock worth $5,297,046. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 202,088 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,374,000 after purchasing an additional 339,438 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1,907.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 781,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 742,318 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

