Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 6,228 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $147.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,364,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,587. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $204.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.51. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

