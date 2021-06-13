Grimes & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,432 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $15,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. South State CORP. increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.02. The stock had a trading volume of 190,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,558. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $62.59 and a 1 year high of $95.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

