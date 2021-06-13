Grimes & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,683 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $11,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Xilinx by 96.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,384. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.