Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 583 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,942 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,331,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 150,357.1% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.48. The stock had a trading volume of 278,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,597. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.91. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $61.57 and a 52-week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

