Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Short Interest Update

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 497,700 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the May 13th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SUPV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Shares of SUPV stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.24. 422,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,588. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $204.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.41. Grupo Supervielle has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Grupo Supervielle’s payout ratio is currently 1.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter worth $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 116.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 38,470 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter worth $133,000. 1.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.