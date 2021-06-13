Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.74. 85,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,415. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $8.85.
About Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund
