Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HPGLY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HPGLY stock opened at $107.60 on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $112.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.91.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

