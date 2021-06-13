Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,340 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in JD.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JD.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in JD.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in JD.com by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JD.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $71.19 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.26. The company has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

