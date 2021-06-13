Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $26.38 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $26,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

FMC stock opened at $119.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $93.52 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.33.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

