Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.58.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution to C$45.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$42.00 to C$45.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$30.68 on Tuesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$13.78 and a 52 week high of C$36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$653.12 million and a PE ratio of 15.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.17.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$308.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 2.6968557 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

