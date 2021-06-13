Harmony Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0824 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. Harmony has a total market cap of $839.82 million and $40.41 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Harmony has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00099701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00059973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.85 or 0.00811955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.90 or 0.08087167 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,068,904,570 coins and its circulating supply is 10,197,962,570 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

