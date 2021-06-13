Hartline Investment Corp Buys 103 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XBI. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $135.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $97.15 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.29.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

