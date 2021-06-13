Hartline Investment Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after buying an additional 810,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $136,036,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Generac by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after purchasing an additional 514,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $46,351,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GNRC opened at $349.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $101.72 and a one year high of $364.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.64.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

