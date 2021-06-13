Hartline Investment Corp Has $15.20 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 2.3% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank grew its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $271.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.14. The firm has a market cap of $318.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $151.89 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.