Hartline Investment Corp Sells 200 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Hartline Investment Corp lowered its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $790,551,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,909,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $569,533,000 after purchasing an additional 273,890 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,442,000 after purchasing an additional 174,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,119,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,835,000 after purchasing an additional 39,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock opened at $110.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.26. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNI. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

