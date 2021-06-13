Hartline Investment Corp Takes $410,000 Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AY. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $5,299,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 33,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

AY stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 109.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.