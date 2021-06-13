Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €110.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZAL. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Zalando presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €102.72 ($120.85).

Zalando stock opened at €93.56 ($110.07) on Thursday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €88.26.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

