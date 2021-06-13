Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hayward currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.57.

NYSE HAYW opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.28. Hayward has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $26.82.

In related news, insider Rick Roetken purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $115,552,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,376,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,728,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,391,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,559,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. 50.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

