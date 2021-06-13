Head to Head Review: Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) versus Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF)

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Lomiko Metals alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lomiko Metals and Jaguar Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Jaguar Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jaguar Mining has a consensus price target of $9.65, suggesting a potential upside of 87.02%. Given Jaguar Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jaguar Mining is more favorable than Lomiko Metals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Jaguar Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$880,000.00 N/A N/A Jaguar Mining $160.25 million 2.33 $72.28 million N/A N/A

Jaguar Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -52.89% -46.12% Jaguar Mining 41.03% 30.94% 23.48%

Risk & Volatility

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Lomiko Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats Lomiko Metals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products. In addition, the company holds a right to acquire 70% interest in the Bourier project that consists of 203 claims covering an area of approximately 10,252.20 hectares in Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Surrey, Canada.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. Its mineral claims cover an area of approximately 64,000 hectares. The company also holds an option agreement to acquire a package of 28 exploration tenements covering an area of approximately 27,141.75 hectares located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Jaguar Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.