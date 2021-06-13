Heartland Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,250,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,007,000 after buying an additional 827,514 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,462,000 after buying an additional 432,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,720,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,332,000 after buying an additional 184,099 shares during the last quarter.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $93.55 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.