Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,433 Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTX opened at $83.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

