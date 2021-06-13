Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 379 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $123.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.91. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $166.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

