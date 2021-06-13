Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.56 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $1.56 billion and $88.35 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00057638 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00038628 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.06 or 0.00220925 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008054 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00035032 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00023350 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,695,705 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

