HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €65.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.33 ($63.92).

Shares of HLE opened at €59.00 ($69.41) on Wednesday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €34.22 ($40.26) and a 1 year high of €59.32 ($69.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is €51.50.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

