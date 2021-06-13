HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,293 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $490,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $95.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.23, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.74. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $62.75 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

In related news, insider Drew Burks sold 1,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,226.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $2,050,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,751,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,104,488.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 516,033 shares of company stock worth $46,039,170. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

