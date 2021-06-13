HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in RH by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 18.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in RH by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in RH by 6.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $682.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $643.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. RH has a 1 year low of $226.82 and a 1 year high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 207.69%. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.53.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

