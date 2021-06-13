HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in RH by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 18.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in RH by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in RH by 6.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
RH stock opened at $682.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $643.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. RH has a 1 year low of $226.82 and a 1 year high of $733.05.
RH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.53.
RH Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
