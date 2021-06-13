HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 33,969 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,969 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $90.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.