Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Down 6.7%

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) shares dropped 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 89 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 233,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

HMPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Point Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $908.02 million and a PE ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.96.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMPT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.