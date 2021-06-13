Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Update

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HNGKY stock remained flat at $$24.80 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 362. Hongkong Land has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $26.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

