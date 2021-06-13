Howdoo Trading 1.4% Lower This Week (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Howdoo has a market cap of $11.06 million and $552,624.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Howdoo has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00058511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.72 or 0.00793789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.67 or 0.08243060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00085720 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 438,435,155 coins. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

