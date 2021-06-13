Huobi BTC Hits 1-Day Volume of $25.16 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and $25.16 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for $39,181.39 or 1.00768513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00056427 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00166358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00187322 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.54 or 0.01138133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,190.98 or 1.00793191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 37,906 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.