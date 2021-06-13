Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Hydro One from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James cut Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Hydro One from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRNNF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,466. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.69. Hydro One has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

